UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bailout Of Portugal's Struggling TAP Airline Faces EU Probe

Sumaira FH 54 seconds ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 05:10 PM

Bailout of Portugal's struggling TAP airline faces EU probe

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :The EU anti-trust authority opened an investigation Friday into Portugal's multi-billion-euro bailout of struggling national airline TAP, amid a legal campaign by low-cost carrier Ryanair to stop pandemic-linked state rescues.

Last month, Portugal formally notified the European Commission of its 3.2-billion-euro ($3.8 billion) bailout plan which includes 2,000 job losses, salary cuts and a reduction in the company's fleet.

The European Commission added that it was re-approving aid of 1.2 billion Euros to TAP that was struck down by the EU's General court, following a lawsuit by Ryanair.

The EU's lower court in May said the European Commission failed to make its case when approving the bailout, handing a rare victory to Ryanair.

The EU "today re-approves the rescue aid and further specifies the reasons for approving the aid," a statement said.

Ryanair -- Europe's biggest airline in terms of passenger numbers -- has also sought to undo the massive bailout of Lufthansa, Air France and other major EU airlines, mostly without success.

Ryanair has estimated the total state aid to airlines approved by Brussels since the beginning of the pandemic at more than 30 billion euros ($36 billion), including 11 billion to Lufthansa, 10.6 billion to Air France-KLM, 3.5 billion to Alitalia and 1.3 billion to SAS.

Related Topics

Europe France Company Job Brussels Portugal May Billion Court

Recent Stories

CSS aspirant from Multan commits suicide in Lahore ..

7 minutes ago

Efforts of Pakistan Army and Law enforcement agenc ..

26 minutes ago

Challenges increasing for the economy: Mian Zahid ..

31 minutes ago

Hasan Ali to miss T20I of the series against Engla ..

43 minutes ago

Indonesian Ambassador visits UVAS, seeks collabora ..

47 minutes ago

Vivo Becomes World's Second-fastest Growing 5G Sma ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.