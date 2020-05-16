UrduPoint.com
Bake Cheesecake To Beat Cabin Fever, Says Canadian Provincial Chief

Sat 16th May 2020

Ottawa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :After 60 days of coronavirus lockdown, the leader of Ontario province offered Canadians a recipe to beat their cabin fever on Friday: his aunt's home-made cheesecake.

"Do you know what one of the most popular ways to manage stress is? Baking!" Premier Doug Ford said in a tweet accompanying the two-and-a-half-minute clip which 250,000 people viewed by midday.

Ford had boasted about the "made from scratch" recipe to reporters at a daily pandemic briefing earlier in the week.

"You can tell I've eaten one too many cheesecakes," said the portly and self-deprecating leader, whose folksy, no-nonsense style helped to catapult his personal popularity during the state of emergency.

Indeed, baking has become a popular pastime for many homebound Canadians and Americans in recent weeks, prompting a run on flour at grocery stores across North America.

