'Balance between population, resources vital'

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :A balance in population and resources is vital for establishing a prosperous society.

These views were expressed by Dr Tayyba Bashir, Incharge Family Planning Department, Allied Hospital on the 'World Population Welfare Day' here on Tuesday.

She said the population welfare department was following a comprehensive plan to control population by utilizing all its resources.

She said living standard of people could be improved by controlling population and thepopulation welfare department was making its utmost efforts in this regard.