Bale, Ramsey lead Welsh attack against Italy in Rome

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey will lead a three-man attack looking to push Wales over the line and into the Euro 2020 last 16 against Italy in Rome on Sunday.

Real Madrid's Bale, Wales' all-time leading scorer with 33 international goals, and Juventus's Ramsey are joined by Manchester United winger Daniel James up front.

Wales coach Robert Page made three changes to his starting line-up with Ben Davies, Chris Mepham and Kieffer Moore dropping to the bench as the trio are all one booking away from suspension.

Ethan Ampadu, Chris Gunter and Joe Rodon are in a three-man defence against the Italians who are already through to the knockout stage and looking to push their unbeaten run to a record-equalling 30 games.

Italy coach Roberto Mancini has also brought in fresh players for their third and final Group A game with eight changes.

Inter Milan's Alessandro Bastoni takes the place of injured captain Giorgio Chiellini, alongside Leonardo Bonucci, Rafael Toloi and Chelsea's Emerson Palmieri in defence.

Paris Saint-Germain's Marco Verratti returns from injury, playing with Jorginho and Matteo Pessina in midfield, with Manuel Locatelli, who scored a brace in a 3-0 win over Switzerland last time out, dropping to the bench.

Lazio forward Ciro Immobile was rested with Torino's Andrea Belotti coming into a three-man forward line along with Juventus pair Federico Chiesa and Federico Bernardeschi.

Wales need a draw to make sure of progressing to the last 16 and a win would put them through as group winners ahead of the Azzurri.

Starting line-ups: Italy (4-3-3) Gianluigi Donnarumma; Rafael Toloi, Leonardo Bonucci (capt), Alessandro Bastoni, Emerson Palmieri; Matteo Pessina, Jorginho, Marco Verratti; Federico Chiesa, Andrea Belotti, Federico Bernardeschi Coach: Roberto Mancini (ITA) Wales (3-4-3) Danny Ward; Ethan Ampadu, Joe Rodon, Chris Gunter; Connor Roberts, Joe Allen, Joe Morrell, Neco Williams; Gareth Bale (capt), Aaron Ramsey, Daniel JamesCoach: Robert Page (WAL)Referee: Ovidiu Hategan (ROM)