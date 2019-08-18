UrduPoint.com
Bale Returns To And Madrid Get Back To Winning Ways At Celta

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 18th August 2019 | 01:21 AM

Bale returns to and Madrid get back to winning ways at Celta

Vigo, Spain, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ) :Zinedine Zidane promised changes but it was a retro Real Madrid that gave the revolution a winning start on Saturday as Gareth Bale led the way in a 3-1 victory over Celta Vigo.

Bale was back in the team and back in form at Balaidos, with Zidane's eagerness to move him out this summer still perhaps in his mind as he teed up Karim Benzema's opening goal.

Celta saw a potential equaliser chalked off before half-time. Then Real's Luka Modric was sent off 11 minutes inti the second half but a stunning 30-yard shot from Toni Kroos put Madrid firmly back in control.

By the time Lucas Vazquez added a delicious third, at the end of a silky passing move, it was possible to wonder where this Madrid have been for the last 12 months, particularly as this starting line-up included not a single summer signing.

Zidane wanted Paul Pogba but it was Casemiro, Modric and Kroos in midfield, the same trio he picked for the Champions League final in 2018.

The coach also started Marcelo, arguably Madrid's worst performer last term, and Bale. Only last month Zidane had said it would be "best for everyone" if the Welshman were sold.

Eden Hazard, who injured his thigh in training on Friday, will certainly start when he is fit again and there will be much tougher opponents than Celta, who finished 17th last season and were dead and buried before Iker Losada delivered a late consolation.

But, after a poor pre-season, Zidane needed a positive opening. This one was made all the sweeter by Barcelona's defeat by Athletic Bilbao on Friday night.

Celta spent much of the match feeling aggrieved, no more so than after Benzema scored after just 12 minutes.

The home team claimed a foul by Casemiro in the build up. After that, Bale still had a lot to do, his dart one way and then the other freeing space for a drive towards the near post, where Benzema reacted fastest.

Early on, Bale was everywhere, blocking a cross in his own penalty area before being unleashed on the break, his rasping shot pushed away by Ruben Blanco.

Celta also had their moments. Gabriel Fernandez's lunge was just short at the back post. Brais Mendez tapped in after the impressive Denis Suarez robbed Alvaro Odriozola and Iago Aspas made the final pass.

Aspas, however, had strayed offside as VAR spared Odriozola's blushes. The referee, Javier Estrada, departed to a chorus of whistles at half-time.

Benzema and Aspas both spurned chances soon after the restart before Modric was sent off for an innocuous late challenge on the heel of Suarez. Estrada consulted the review and was left in no doubt.

Nestor Aruajo headed the ball straight at Thibaut Courtois but just as Madrid seemed about to give way, Kroos produced his thunderbolt from 30 yards, the ball cannoning down off the crossbar and in.

That knocked the stuffing out of Celta. They went three down when a brilliant team move, involving Isco, Benzema and Marcelo, found Vazquez free at the back post.

Bale had been replaced by Isco, exchanging a hand slap with Zidane as he went, before Losada prodded home in injury-time.

