UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bale Returns To Madrid Squad, Zidane Insists 'no Problems'

Umer Jamshaid 11 hours ago Sat 08th February 2020 | 11:00 PM

Bale returns to Madrid squad, Zidane insists 'no problems'

Madrid, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ) :Gareth Bale will return to the Real Madrid squad for the first time in five games on Sunday when Zinedine Zidane's side take on Osasuna in La Liga.

The club announced on Saturday that Bale has been called up, despite the Welshman being left out of Madrid's last four matches against Real Valladolid, Real Zaragoza, Atletico Madrid and Real Sociedad.

Bale has only made two appearances so far this year. He played 90 minutes against Getafe on January 4 and then 53 minutes against Unionistas de Salamanca two weeks ago in the Copa del Rey, when he came off with an ankle sprain.

Yet he has been fit for the last three fixtures and not been selected. Zidane said in a press conference on Saturday he has no problems with the way Bale has been training.

"Gareth is here and I am happy with all the players I have," Zidane said. "I know the answer you're looking for but I have 25 players and I have to choose. There are no issues or problems. I am sure Gareth is going to keep working as he has been." Asked if leaving Bale out of the squad amounted to a lack of respect, Zidane said: "I don't think so, the most important thing is he is here, working hard and he wants to train.

"There are times when he isn't named in the squad but I wouldn't read too much into it.

Everyone has a role and Gareth is a player I will need between now and the end of the season." After almost leaving Madrid last summer, Bale has endured another stop-start season under Zidane.

A calf injury ruled him out four weeks in October and November, when Bale provoked anger in Spain by playing for Wales and then celebrating victory behind a flag that read: "Wales. Golf. Madrid. In that order." A thigh strain forced him to sit out for a week in December before a throat infection meant he missed Madrid's success in the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia.

The ankle problem sustained against Unionistas was minor but he has not played since. "We talk regularly but I am not going to tell you what I tell my players in private," Zidane said.

"We know what he can bring to the team and he has to be fit and ready so he is in the best shape to play." Zidane was asked if he would have a problem with Bale seeing out his Madrid contract, which expires in 2022. "None whatsoever," he said. "He has a contract and he wants to stay here."Real Madrid will be hoping to respond in Pamplona after a 21-match unbeaten run came to an end on Thursday when they were beaten 4-3 by Real Sociedad in the cup.

Zidane's team sit top of La Liga, three points ahead of Barcelona, who play away at Real Betis, also on Sunday.

Related Topics

Salamanca Pamplona Valladolid Zaragoza Barcelona Madrid Wales Spain Saudi Arabia Cuban Peso January October November December Sunday All Best Top Real Madrid Atletico Madrid

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

38 minutes ago

Great success for Hero Dubai with more than 400 ri ..

10 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler attends Exeter Gulf Alumni Dinner

10 hours ago

ADEK concludes Abu Dhabi Science Festival

11 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed, Hazza bin Zayed watch Preside ..

12 hours ago

UAE leadership pays proper support for cultural, i ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.