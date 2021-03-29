UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bale Says World Cup Campaign Could Be His Last For Wales

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 09:00 PM

Bale says World Cup campaign could be his last for Wales

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :Gareth Bale admits his international career could be drawing to a close, with the current World Cup qualifying campaign possibly his last in a Wales shirt.

Wales play the Czech Republic in Cardiff on Tuesday seeking their first points in Group E after an opening defeat to Belgium.

Wales still have the delayed Euro 2020 to look forward to, starting in June, but Tottenham's Wales captain will be 33 by the time of the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar.

"I haven't really thought too much past this campaign," Bale said on Monday. "Obviously, there's no hiding we are getting older and possibly it is the last campaign.

"If it is, then it won't change my mindset. I'm going to be 100 percent committed like always.

"We still have a big tournament to play in the summer and then continue with these qualifiers after.

"I'm purely focused on the present and what is happening now. Whatever will happen in the future will happen." Bale had a slow start to his Tottenham return on a season-long loan from Real after arriving with "a little problem in my knee".

But he scored six goals in as many games in February and early March, and said he had the "form and speed" to trouble Czech opponents, who opened their campaign by beating Estonia and drawing with Belgium.

Bale said: "Confidence is a massive thing in football. Whether you are the best player or the worst, confidence as a footballer, especially for me, is one of the most important things.

"Playing in the final third you need to take risks, you need to feel good about yourself and to be able to beat a defender, shoot and score goals." Three players -- Rabbi Matondo, Hal Robson-Kanu and Tyler Roberts -- were sent home on Monday for breaching Football Association of Wales protocols.

"The three players will be returning to their respective clubs this afternoon," the FAW said in a statement. "The FAW will not be making any further comment."Leeds forward Roberts apologised for his behaviour on Instagram, suggesting the protocol breach was staying up too late.

Related Topics

Football Loan World Qatar Cardiff Leeds Wales Tyler Estonia Belgium Czech Republic Euro February March June 2020 From Best Tottenham Instagram

Recent Stories

Aldar unveils AED 500m re-development plan to rede ..

21 minutes ago

UAE supports Syrian people with USD 30 million at ..

51 minutes ago

Senate of the Philippines expresses gratitude to M ..

51 minutes ago

Ajman Executive Council discusses Ajman’s 2020 s ..

2 hours ago

President Pakistan People's Party Women's wing Far ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Al Bararah Mosque

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.