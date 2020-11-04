Bale, Spurs on Europa League relaunch mission

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Gareth Bale will hope to use Thursday's Europa League game against Ludogorets to further sharpen his fitness following his return to Tottenham, while Arsenal and Leicester can take a step towards the knockout stages with a third win in a row.

Bale, 31, scored his first Spurs goal in seven years since rejoining the club on loan from Real Madrid to earn Jose Mourinho's side a 2-1 victory over Brighton at the weekend.

The Welshman is gradually working his way back to form after a knee injury delayed his second debut, with his only starts for Tottenham so far coming in Europe.

"I'm feeling good," said Bale. "I'm getting a lot fitter, obviously it's been good to get a couple of starts in the Europa League, getting more minutes (Sunday) will benefit me again.

"I'm staying patient, I know I have to build my match fitness, it's been a while since I put a couple of games together, so I'll continue to work hard in training every day, and in the games when I'm given the chance."Spurs must hit the reset button after a limp 1-0 defeat by Antwerp in Belgium last week left Mourinho unimpressed, and bemoaning not being able to replace the entire team at half-time.

They visit a Ludogorets side hunting their first points in Group J after Elvis Manu's hat-trick came in a 4-3 loss for the Bulgarians at Austrian outfit LASK Linz on matchday two.