Balkan hoteliers hope for 'survival' as borders reopen

(@FahadShabbir)

Pefkochori, Greece, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :As the first Balkan travellers queued at the border with Bulgaria to cross into Greece this week, hotelier Yiannis Laspas was glued to his tv screen, eagerly awaiting potential guests.

"My cancellation figures look like something out of a stock exchange crash," the 37-year-old muses.

More than 13,000 people have already crossed the border with Bulgaria, the first overland checkpoint opened by Greek authorities on Monday after the coronavirus lockdown in March.

"Let's see what can be salvaged from this disastrous year," Laspas tells AFP from his office, where he has a large television screen tuned into foreign channels.

"Our basic goal is survival," he says with an uneasy smile.

One of Greece's most popular tourism destinations, the Halkidiki peninsula fields around 100,000 rooms in hotels and apartments. Nearly 60 percent of business activity relies on the travel sector.

Last year, some 1.5 million travellers visited the area, mainly from neighbouring Balkan countries.

But for now, most of the resorts lie empty.

And many operators dread an outbreak that would kill off their season for good.

In neighbouring Albania, whose economy draws up to 15 percent from tourism, operators are also staring at a potentially ruinous year with the suspension of mainly Polish and Scandinavian bookings.