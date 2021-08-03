UrduPoint.com

Ballet-dancing Aussie Boxer Sports Painted Fingernails In Tokyo

Tokyo, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :Australian boxer Harry Garside showed off painted fingernails following his quarter-final victory at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday, saying that he wanted to "break stereotypes".

The 24-year-old, who is a certified plumber and has used ballet dancing to improve his boxing, is guaranteed bronze, becoming Australia's first Olympic boxing medallist in 33 years.

After defeating Kazakhstan's Zakir Safiullin on split points in their lightweight bout, he took off his gloves to show white-painted fingernails.

Each white nail had a different slither of colour that appeared to represent a rainbow.

"I got these today. I just want to break stereotypes, to be honest. I'm a big one for that," he explained.

"There's a lot of people out there who feel like they have to be something because they're a male or a female.

"I'm all about just being different." Garside said that "I was going to wear a dress to the opening ceremony".

"But I didn't want to offend anyone," the boxer added.

"I feel like some people might take it the wrong way, so this is my way of showcasing something."Garside fights Cuba's Andy Cruz in Friday's lightweight semi-final.

