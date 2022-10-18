UrduPoint.com

Ballon D'Or Confirms Benzema's Career Redemption

Faizan Hashmi Published October 18, 2022 | 02:10 AM

Ballon d'Or confirms Benzema's career redemption

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :For Karim Benzema, winning the most prestigious individual award in football is the ultimate recognition for his remarkable performances with Real Madrid last season and confirmation that he is a player and a man transformed since his years in exile from the French national team because of a sextape scandal.

Benzema, fresh from scoring for Real against Barcelona in Sunday's Clasico, was the overwhelming favourite to win the Ballon d'Or in Monday's ceremony in Paris.

He is the fifth Frenchman to claim the prize, the first since Zinedine Zidane in 1998.

His victory was seen as such a foregone conclusion in France that the front page headline of newspaper Le Parisien on Monday was dedicated to him. "The revenge of the unpopular one," it said.

It is not long ago that Benzema, now 34, was a pariah, frozen out of the France team for five and a half years because of his involvement in a blackmail scandal over a sextape involving his former teammate Mathieu Valbuena.

The Lyon native went on trial late last year and was handed a one-year suspended prison sentence and a fine of 75,000 Euros ($73,848).

