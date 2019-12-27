UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ballooning Dispute: America's Giant Inflatable Rats Under Attack

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 08:50 AM

Ballooning dispute: America's giant inflatable rats under attack

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :New Yorkers are used to seeing rats on the street but they are not always small, furry ones. Sometimes they are inflatable and taller than giraffes.

American unions use giant balloon rodents as a protest symbol, parking them outside company offices to highlight labor disputes.

"It's used to display injustice," said union organizer Justice Favor, beside a towering air-filled rat with scabby belly, buck teeth and demon eyes.

His organization, representing laborers, set up the rat outside the Manhattan offices of a developer it accuses of paying construction workers non-union wages one recent morning.

"The public stop and want to know what's going on. It's a great tool to make folks aware," the 37-year-old told AFP.

Inflatable rats were first used by a union in Chicago around 30 years ago. They started becoming a familiar sight on the streets of New York in the late 1990s.

"Scabby the rat," as it has become known, has its own Twitter page and even featured in an episode of hit mob drama "The Sopranos." Not all passers-by know what the inflatables are about though, so union workers stand on the sidewalk and hand out information about each specific dispute.

"I first thought it was because of all the rats on the subway. Then I read the leaflet," 38-year-old hair stylist Zarinah Ali told AFP.

- Cigar-chomping fat cats - The inflatables are made by Big Sky Balloons, an Illinois-based company which proudly boasts on its website to be Scabby's creator.

They can reportedly cost thousands of Dollars.

New York unions own dozens of the balloons, which range in height from six feet (1.83 meters) to 25 feet. Some look more fierce than others.

They also have inflatables depicting fat cats smoking cigars while clutching bags of money, pigs in waistcoats and top hats and a cockroach.

"If we were to assemble them all on the same day it would look like Macy's parade!" union leader Mike Hellstrom told AFP, referencing New York's annual Thanksgiving day march.

Hellstrom, who is credited with introducing the rats to New York, says they are hideous, looking to give "a true representation of what exploitation looks like." Management often, understandably, get irritated by the depiction and have even burst rats with a pin on occasion.

The inflatables are increasingly coming under a more serious form of attack though, which threatens to exterminate them and raises arguments about freedom of expression in America.

- Court battle - In 2017, President Donald Trump appointed lawyer Peter Robb as general counsel of the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB), a Federal agency created to protect workers' rights.

His office has since filed cases saying the inflatables amount to illegal picketing.

Earlier this year, the NLRB went to court to try to prevent a union from displaying Scabby the rat outside a supermarket on New York's Staten Island.

A judge sided with the union, upholding previous rulings that the rat is protected by America's first amendment, which provides for freedom of speech and peaceful assembly.

The legal battle is ongoing though, meaning the fight is far from over.

"They are still aggressively trying to condemn this symbol, basically what would be the first illegal symbol in American jurisprudential history," the union's lawyer in the case, Tamir Rosenblum, told AFP.

The NLRB refused to comment.

Labor historian Joshua Freeman, a professor at City University of New York, says the labor relations board has always been politicized but seems more concerned presently with protecting employers than employees.

"(They're thinking) 'We've got our guy in the White House. Let's ride this wave as far as we can go," he told AFP.

As far as union bosses are concerned, the rats will never be driven from New York's streets.

"They can continue to try to attack us, but it will be met with 100 percent resistance. I'm prepared to get arrested for the rat," said Hellstrom.

Related Topics

Assembly Attack Protest Twitter White House Company Trump Same York Manhattan Chicago New York Turkish Lira Money March 2017 All From Top Fat (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Court

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler attends Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Camel R ..

8 hours ago

Fujairah Ruler visits Sharm area in Fujairah

8 hours ago

Grand Imam of Al Azhar receives Zayed Foundation D ..

9 hours ago

Pervaiz Elahi for early completion of new Punjab A ..

9 hours ago

Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan grieved over death of Ashr ..

9 hours ago

Inauguraton of Jalalpur Canal a project matter of ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.