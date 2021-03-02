UrduPoint.com
Baloch Cultural Day Show Kicks Off At Alhamra

Faizan Hashmi 50 seconds ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 07:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) organised a grand event, showing the Baloch cultural colours on the Baloch Culture Day, to promote provincial harmony and national unity here at Alhamra Arts Centre, on Tuesday.

Punjab Minister for Culture Khayal Ahmed Kastro attended the event as the chief guest, while Information and Culture Secretary Raja Jahangir Anwar, LAC Executive Director Dr Aslam Dogar, DGPR Saman Rai, and actor Shan were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Khayal Kastro welcomed all participants and said that all regional cultural colors of Pakistan were beautiful. He said that the purpose of celebrating Baloch Culture Day was to spread love, unity, cultural values and enhance the beauty of social life. "Punjab always welcomes his brothers from Balochistan and the Punjab government encourages regional artists and provided them projection in all ways", he added.

LAC Executive Director Dr Aslam Dogar wished Baloch day to all the Baloch people and said: "We arranged this show to promote provincial harmony in all provinces." Dogar said that Alhamra wanted to send the message of love and peace to the people of Pakistan.

He said that through the colorful event, the people of Lahore would understand the actual culture of Balochistan. "Projection and promotion of our stunning culture is topmost priority of the Lahore Arts Council," he added.

Director Art and Culture Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi said, "We all need to recognise each other's cultures", adding that this show was an excellent addition to the Lahore literary and cultural atmosphere."This event is being organised to pay tribute to the services of the Baloch artists," he added.

Alhamra has also released a Balochi song, sung by famous singer of Balochistan Akhtar Chanal. Ghous Ali Shah, Mohammad Ali Mazari performed Chhap dance, Baloch sword dance, folk songs, Jhoomar etc. The performance of Nur Sur was also part of the show. The Baloch Culture Show featured poets, singers, dancers and literary personalities of Balochistan.

A large number of people from all walks of life visited the festival.

Earlier, LAC Executive Director Dr Aslam Dogar presented a sword to Culture Minister Khayal Ahmed Kastro, Secretary Information Raja Jahangir Anwar, and actor Shaan.

