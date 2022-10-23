Balochistan: from nightmare to rehabilitation

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) :As the sole breadwinner of 12 kids and one wife, Dil Murad used to earn Rs 200 to Rs 400 per day by collecting rags from trash cans and public dumps as means of livelihood.

He was spending a hard but contented life when all of a sudden the calamity took on him leaving his family homeless and forcing them to a temporary abode waiting for recession of water to start the reconstruction of his damaged house.

"Last spell of continued downpours and flash floods demolished my home. This monsoon was veritably a nightmare for me, my family and other affected who were living hand to mouth," the ragpicker Dil Murad said, sitting on the collapsed pieces of his abode.

"I had no idea where to take my family as it was raining, raining and raining," said Dil Murad, 48, a resident of Kili Kamalo in Quetta's outskirt, recalling his ordeal. "My already cracked mud-house could not endure unabated rainfall and gushing floodwater." As Dil Murad luckily managed to take shelter in a nearby mosque to secure his family, but he was helpless to save his only shelter seeing it collapse in the heavy downpour from dark clouds in the sky.

After suffering miseries for some days, he came across a ray of hope in the form of Islamic Relief that with the support of the government, had initiated a "one-room shelter" program for the homeless flood-hit families.

"I have started re-building my demolished home after receiving basic construction materials and cash from the Islamic Relief," he remarked. "Thanks to all who helped me construct one room shelter. I am happy to rebuild my home and start a new life," he said.

"It is hard for flood victims to forget nature's furious battering and those sleepless nights but after all life has to return to normalcy despite all odds," Dil Murad concluded his tale of miseries, putting brick on the wall of his second under-construction room.

Islamic relief is one of many organizations working in the flood affected areas of Balochistan to provide shelters to homeless flood-ravaged families.

"We have devised a strategy with the support of the government and administration to execute relief and rehabilitation efforts in flood affected areas," said Muhammad Esa, Area Program Manager Islamic Relief.

"In the first phase, we are providing construction material and cash to 4610 families in Quetta, Qila Abdullah and Pishin districts for reconstruction of their damaged houses," he said.

Narrating his organization's plan for the second phase, he said, IR will support the government in rehabilitation of water supply schemes in Sohbat Pur, Jaffarbad and Bolan districts.

Recent monsoon and floods had wreaked havoc in all Balochistan districts claiming 336 lives, injuring 187 and demolishing 225,000 houses.

The devastating floods destroyed 2221.98 km of road, killed 500,000 livestock and damaged 900,000 acre of agricultural land.

"Calamity caused Rs 200 billion losses to the province. But, we are using all available resources for rehabilitation of flood-stricken people," Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Qudus Bizenjo informed APP.

"Balochistan government has also started implementing Rs16 billion subsidy program for affected farmers," he said. "After relief operation, we are all set to initiate rehabilitation work with support of the Federal government and humanitarian organizations in the areas where flood water recedes." As agriculture is a mainstay for Balochistan people, therefore the government as part of its compensation policy is providing tractor and bulldozer hours to farmers, he added.

Although flood water has been drained from 95 percent areas, localities of Jaffarabad, Osta Mohammad, Naseerabad and Sohbat Pur are yet to be cleared of water.

"Water remains in Jaffarabad and its surroundings as thousands of families have been displaced, who need clean water, treatment of malnutrition, diarrhea and other diseases," said Scott Whoolery, UNICEF Field Operation Chief.

He said the UNICEF is providing supplies and services to treat malnutrition. "We have set up learning and support psychosocial well being centers. We feel, situation may take quite some time to return to normal." The federal government was seen standing besides the Balochistan people all along with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif frequently visiting the affected areas, sharing grief of people and providing most needed finances for relief and rehabilitation.

Mentioning to the federal government initiatives, Amanullah Rind, Director Planning PDMA has informed that a damage survey jointly carried out by Pakistan Army, Frontier Corps, PDMA and district administration has been completed.

"As many as 35 teams took part in this survey to assess damages caused by flooding. Following the initial survey, Post Disaster Need Assessment has begun to start compensation for the victims," Rind said.

He informed that as per the government policy, Rs one million will be provided to heirs of deceased, Rs 0.5 million to owner of completely destroyed homes and Rs 0.2 million to partially damaged homes.

Since, the catastrophe struck the Balochistan already reeling from financial crunch, the government in collaboration with Pak Army, Frontier Corps and humanitarian organizations are utilizing all available resources to minimize the suffering of the calamity-hit people.