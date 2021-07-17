Balochistan-Henan to establish Sister-Provinces relationship

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :A Letter of Intent to establish Sister-Province relationship between Balochistan and Henan was signed at the Henan-Balochistan Practical Cooperation and Exchange Forum held online and offline in Zhengzhou, capital city of China's Henan Province on Saturday.

Chief Minister of Balochistan, Jam Kamal, Governor of Henan,Wang Kai and Ambassador of Pakistan to China, Moin ul Haque addressed the Forum. Federal Minister for Defence Production Ms. Zubaida Jalal also participated in the opening ceremony.

The unveiling of Puyang-Gwadar Friendship Green Park and Henan Agricultural Industry Demonstration Park in Balochistan took place on the occasion. The event was held as part of celebrations of China- Pakistan 70 years diplomatic ties.

In his address, Governor Wang Kai said that China and Pakistan have All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership which was based on mutual trust and mutual respect.

He expressed the hope that establishment of Sister-Province Relationship would further promote cooperation in trade and investment, agro industry, logistics and people to people exchanges.

Chief Minister Jam Kamal briefed the participants about the trade and investment opportunities of Balochistan and the development of the Gwadar port as the strategic project of CPEC.

He expressed happiness on establishing Balochistan's first Sister-Province relationship in China. He also invited the Governor of Henan to visit Quetta at his earliest convenience.

Ambassador Moin ul Haque congratulated the Henan and Balochistan governments for organizing this important event.

The Ambassador underscored the time tested and all-weather friendship between China and Pakistan which was deeply rooted in the hearts of the peoples.

He expressed the confidence that Balochistan and Henan will promote all-round cooperation in the fields of agriculture, poverty alleviation, new materials, logistics, transportation, cross-border e-commerce, food processing and education.

Xie Guo Xian, Counselor at the Chinese Embassy in Islamabad also spoke at the Forum.