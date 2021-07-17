UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Balochistan-Henan To Establish Sister-Provinces Relationship

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 41 seconds ago Sat 17th July 2021 | 06:00 PM

Balochistan-Henan to establish Sister-Provinces relationship

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :A Letter of Intent to establish Sister-Province relationship between Balochistan and Henan was signed at the Henan-Balochistan Practical Cooperation and Exchange Forum held online and offline in Zhengzhou, capital city of China's Henan Province on Saturday.

Chief Minister of Balochistan, Jam Kamal, Governor of Henan,Wang Kai and Ambassador of Pakistan to China, Moin ul Haque addressed the Forum. Federal Minister for Defence Production Ms. Zubaida Jalal also participated in the opening ceremony.

The unveiling of Puyang-Gwadar Friendship Green Park and Henan Agricultural Industry Demonstration Park in Balochistan took place on the occasion. The event was held as part of celebrations of China- Pakistan 70 years diplomatic ties.

In his address, Governor Wang Kai said that China and Pakistan have All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership which was based on mutual trust and mutual respect.

He expressed the hope that establishment of Sister-Province Relationship would further promote cooperation in trade and investment, agro industry, logistics and people to people exchanges.

Chief Minister Jam Kamal briefed the participants about the trade and investment opportunities of Balochistan and the development of the Gwadar port as the strategic project of CPEC.

He expressed happiness on establishing Balochistan's first Sister-Province relationship in China. He also invited the Governor of Henan to visit Quetta at his earliest convenience.

Ambassador Moin ul Haque congratulated the Henan and Balochistan governments for organizing this important event.

The Ambassador underscored the time tested and all-weather friendship between China and Pakistan which was deeply rooted in the hearts of the peoples.

He expressed the confidence that Balochistan and Henan will promote all-round cooperation in the fields of agriculture, poverty alleviation, new materials, logistics, transportation, cross-border e-commerce, food processing and education.

Xie Guo Xian, Counselor at the Chinese Embassy in Islamabad also spoke at the Forum.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Balochistan Quetta Governor Exchange Education China Agriculture Visit CPEC Gwadar Xian Zhengzhou Event Industry

Recent Stories

Aptma, Bukhara governor sign MoU for textile compl ..

24 minutes ago

78,028 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

31 minutes ago

UVAS arranged free treatment camp for sacrificial ..

43 minutes ago

UVAS, Punjab Health Department jointly organized a ..

43 minutes ago

France forward Giroud completes AC Milan move

47 minutes ago

Pak Test players to leave for West Indies on 26th

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.