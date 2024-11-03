Balochistan Youth - Erasing imprints of deep rooted scorn

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) When violent protests erupted in some parts of Balochistan in 2006, many of the youth people used to perceive that government policies in the province could prove to be counter-productive, fuelling the wrath of misguided youngsters.

Unfortunately, they were kept aloof of mainstream and often swayed by perennial vested rhetoric of traditional politicians about willfully depriving them of their rights, a perception that deeply entrenched into their minds and gradually turned into hatred.

Aslam Baloch, a passionate student of Balochistan University’s Mass Communication department before getting the government job, had same views about the government policies and showed no remorse on damages caused by angry youth during violent demonstration in 2006, after the death of late Nawab Akbar Bugti.

“Charged youth had a solid reason to burn the government installations” was his notion about the sorry state of affairs during discussion with university fellows, very next day of vandalism.

Aslam, hailing from the suburbs of Quetta, and a die-hard worker of a political party remained in the party influence until his pathetic period of joblessness ended after finally getting a job.

“I wasted my time in politics of hate and violence. But, now I find no reason to pursue my past life,” said Aslam soon after his return from Islamabad, after spending two years in job.

A hundred and eighty-degree turn was just because he was financially empowered that relieved him from the fear of livelihood.

The story of Aslam is a clear source of insight that how youth become a soft target for saboteurs when they are unemployed and live in fear. But, on the contrary, they are a potential asset for the country if provided social and economic development opportunities.

“Baloch youth need immediate attention of the government,” said Information Officer, Saeed Yusuf, commenting on prevailing situation in the province. “We need to engage them in constructive activities and development programs before that they are swayed by lethal social media onslaught.”

Since Balochistan is experiencing unrest and a victim to the agenda of our enemies, it is high time to hammer out reasons resulting in their deprivation.

“Our youth are our future. They are large portion of our population and we need to engage them in constructive activities,” pleaded the youngest MNA from Balochistan, Nawabzada Jamal Raisani. “Their role is critical, particularly in the progress of Balochistan and Pakistan as a whole.”

Raisani said ignoring the aspirations of youth creates space for anti-state elements to misguide them. “However, creating platforms for them to express themselves and contribute meaningfully to nation building would be a better way forward.”

Cognizant of the situation, Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti led provincial government is striving hard to engage youth in different social and economic activities and save them from falling prey to miscreants influence.

For the first time in province’s history, Youth Policy 2024 is being implemented with opportunities for youth in education, sports and employment that reflects the government’s intention to foster a constructive environment for youth.

The Benazir Bhutto Scholarship Program had also been launched in Balochistan to provide youth educational scholarships from Primary to higher levels. Besides, the PhD students would be given full scholarships to study at top 200 universities worldwide. In a landmark development, the Oxford University has also agreed to provide scholarships to Balochistan students.

Sports is also no more a neglected area, after immense appreciation of Balochistan based international athletes Shahzaib Rind, Mohammad Wasim and others who were awarded handsome prize money. President Asif Ali Zardari also gave away cash prize of Rs 100 million to Shahzaib Rind to encourage Balochistan youth.

Balochistan Minister for Planning and Development, Zahoor Buledi said the government by implementing its agenda, is providing resources to harness youth potential. “Efforts are on to compile data and devise youth friendly policies, bringing them to mainstream.”

Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind has also mentioned to various programs to empower jobless youth including small loans valuing Rs two billion for graduated individuals on easy installments to establish livestock farms and businesses in agriculture, manufacturing and services sectors.

“Launch of the Chief Minister Youth Skills Development Program is another initiative to train 30,000 young individuals in various skills,” he said. “The government has so far provided scholarships to 75,000 students under its pro-education policy and increased allocation for Balochsitan Education Endowment Fund by Rs two billion in 2024-25 budget besides Rs two billion for out of school children.”

President Quetta Press Club, Abdul Khaliq Rind also pleaded to provide youth quality education as well as economic opportunities to engage them in constructive activities. “Our politicians must have to change their strategies and invest in youth to save our future generations.”

Recalling record sale of some 4.7 million books at festivals in Gwadar and Panjgur districts, Abdul Khaliq said, the government should also focus bibliophiles in Balochistan. “Organizing Pakistan Literature Festival was a good omen and we should continue with such activities.”

He praised Balochistan government for paying attention to young people with hopes that these initiatives would bear fruit and Balochistan youth would transform themselves into a constructive society and play their role in building a strong, prosperous and peaceful Pakistan.

