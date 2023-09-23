Open Menu

Balochistan's Media Delegation Visits China Economic Net Office In Beijing

Sumaira FH Published September 23, 2023 | 06:40 PM

BEIJING, Sept.21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2023 ) ::A media delegation comprised of journalists from Balochistan province visited office of the China Economic Net, currently the largest and most comprehensive economic information portal in China, here on Thursday.

Cui Jun, General Manager of China Economic Net welcomed the delegation and briefed them about role of his media organization in further deepening the friendly relations between China and Pakistan.

He said that China Economic Net is a major news website providing timely economic news reports, in-depth economic analysis, and an unparalleled combination of data relating to the repaid economic development in China in a single platform Cui Jun also briefed the delegation that China Economic Net has been playing a key role in highlighting ongoing development projects under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) framework.

The members of the delegation lauded the role of China Economic Net in promoting the all-weather friendship between the two countries and highlighting development projects being completed in different parts of Pakistan.

Later, Cui Jun hosted a lunch in honour of the delegation at Niujie Street, a historical area in the city's Xicheng District.

During stay in China, the delegation also held a meeting with China's Assistant Foreign Minister Nong Rong for first-hand understanding of political and economic relations between China and Pakistan.

In its meeting with Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque, the delegation was briefed about bilateral relations between Pakistan and China and the current status of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) framework.

In the afternoon, the delegation left for Qingdao, a coastal city of Shandong province.

