Balogun Strike Helps USA To Nations League Title

Faizan Hashmi Published June 19, 2023 | 09:00 AM

Las Vegas, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :Folarin Balogun scored his first goal for the United States as they clinched the CONCACAF Nations League with 2-0 win over Canada at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday.

Arsenal striker Balogun, making just his second appearance since switching his national team allegiance from England, grabbed the second goal for the US after Chris Richards had headed them in front in the 12th minute.

The US have won both of the Nations League tournaments held in the CONCACAF region and will now look for a regional double in the Gold Cup later this month.

Both goals were created by midfielder Gio Reyna, a player who found himself involved in the off-the field sagas surrounding head coach Gregg Berhalter, who was re-appointed on Friday.

Reyna's perfectly floated corner was firmly headed in by Richards, who arrived at the back post with little close attention from the Canadian defence.

The Borussia Dortmund midfielder then set up Balogun's maiden goal for his new team, bursting out of midfield before slipping the ball through the defence and into the path of the striker who confidently drove home.

Balogun spent last season on loan from Arsenal to French Ligue 1 club Reims where hs scored 21 goals.

The New York-born forward, who moved to England when he was a two-year-old, was part of the England Under-21 team before switching to the US in May.

He made his debut in the 3-0 semi-final win over Mexico and on Sunday's final he struck up a strong understanding with wingers Tim Weah and Christian Pulisic in what now looks a very promising U.S forward line.

The US, being led by interim coach B.J Callaghan ahead of Berhalter's return to the team, gave few opportunities to a Canada team who remain without a trophy in 23 years.

