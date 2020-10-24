Baltic foreign ministers in quarantine

Vilnius, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :All three foreign ministers from Europe's Baltic states quarantined themselves Saturday after meeting with their Slovenian counterpart, who tested positive following a visit to the region this week.

Estonia's Urmas Reinsalu, Latvia's Edgars Rinkevics and Linas Linkevicius from Lithuania were all reported to be doing fine.

Slovenian Foreign Minister Anze Logar tested positive for coronavirus on Friday after returning from a three-day tour to the Baltic states, where he met with his three counterparts.

Poland's President Andrzej Duda also tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday just days after he returned from a forum in Estonia's capital Tallinn.

While it was unclear when Duda was infected, he met with Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid and Bulgarian President Rumen Radev at the forum.

Kaljulaid said on her Facebook page she tested negative for the virus after returning home from France on Friday.

Radev had meanwhile cut short his visit to Tallinn on Tuesday go into quarantine in Sofia.