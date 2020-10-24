UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Baltic Foreign Ministers In Quarantine

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 24th October 2020 | 04:30 PM

Baltic foreign ministers in quarantine

Vilnius, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :All three foreign ministers from Europe's Baltic states quarantined themselves Saturday after meeting with their Slovenian counterpart, who tested positive following a visit to the region this week.

Estonia's Urmas Reinsalu, Latvia's Edgars Rinkevics and Linas Linkevicius from Lithuania were all reported to be doing fine.

Slovenian Foreign Minister Anze Logar tested positive for coronavirus on Friday after returning from a three-day tour to the Baltic states, where he met with his three counterparts.

Poland's President Andrzej Duda also tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday just days after he returned from a forum in Estonia's capital Tallinn.

While it was unclear when Duda was infected, he met with Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid and Bulgarian President Rumen Radev at the forum.

Kaljulaid said on her Facebook page she tested negative for the virus after returning home from France on Friday.

Radev had meanwhile cut short his visit to Tallinn on Tuesday go into quarantine in Sofia.

Related Topics

Europe Facebook France Fine Visit Sofia Tallinn Estonia Lithuania Latvia All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Comprehensive roadmap to discover, nurture and dev ..

18 minutes ago

UAE presents government strategy and innovation at ..

48 minutes ago

FNC, AIPU call coordinating Arab parliamentary eff ..

48 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Chamber awards winners of 2nd edition of ..

48 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,491 new COVID-19 cases, 1,826 reco ..

1 hour ago

SEHA shares latest developments of third phase of ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.