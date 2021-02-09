UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bamford Reaches Century As Leeds Sink Palace

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 09:10 AM

Bamford reaches century as Leeds sink Palace

Leeds, United Kingdom, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Patrick Bamford scored his 100th career goal as Leeds United cruised to a 2-0 win against Crystal Palace on Monday.

Marcelo Bielsa's side took the lead through Jack Harrison's early strike at Elland Road.

Bamford reached his century after the interval to seal Leeds' third win in their last four Premier League games.

His 12th goal of the season was a sweet moment for Bamford, who had a miserable loan spell at Palace in 2015-16 while on the books at Chelsea.

Leeds are up to 10th place and their impressive first season back in the top-flight could yet feature a late push for a Europa League berth.

A first clean-sheet since December 29 was another welcome boost for Bielsa after six games without keeping the opposition at bay.

Mid-table Palace have now lost 17 of their past 19 league matches without Ivory Coast forward Wilfried Zaha, who was sidelined after suffering a hamstring injury in the win at Newcastle on Tuesday.

Jean-Philippe Mateta, a January loan signing from Mainz, made his Palace debut in Zaha's absence, but his first contribution was one to forget.

Leeds made the perfect start in the third minute when Tyrick Mitchell's clearance bounced off Mateta.

The ball ran to Harrison on the edge of the area and his shot took a substantial deflection off Gary Cahill before looping into the net.

It was Leeds' fastest Premier League goal for 17 years and they nearly followed it with another moments later.

Bamford's well-timed run across Cahill gave him the space to test Palace keeper Vicente Guaita with a powerful header.

Bamford missed a better chance after intercepting a loose pass from Luka Milivojevic and evading Cahill, only to blaze wide with just Guaita to beat.

Picked out by Kalvin Phillips' cross, Pascal Struijk should have doubled Leeds' advantage before half-time, but he headed woefully wide from three yards.

Palace had won just one of their last 23 league games after conceding the first goal.

Bamford ensured they would not improve on that dismal sequence when he netted his landmark goal in the 52nd minute.

Mateusz Klich found Raphinha in the Palace area and his shot was pushed out by Guaita, with Bamford pouncing on the loose ball with a clinical close-range finish.

Any hopes of a late Palace fightback were banished when Eberechi Eze wasted their best opportunity with a woeful finish that flew high over the bar.

Harrison could have given the scoreline an even worse look for lethargic Palace in the final minutes, but his shot rebounded off the bar.

Related Topics

Loan Century Road Newcastle Mainz Leeds Lead Mitchell Gary Ivory Coast January December From Best Chelsea Premier League Opposition

Recent Stories

Rulers send condolences to Saudi King

9 hours ago

Israeli Foreign Minister Thanks US State Secretary ..

8 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Malaysian FM

9 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid addresses UAE people; Arab, Is ..

10 hours ago

Number of steps taken for uplifting business, inv ..

8 hours ago

Netherlands extends coronavirus curfew to March 2

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.