UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ban On 4G Internet Extended In IIOJK

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 09th January 2021 | 11:00 AM

Ban on 4G internet extended in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, Jan 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the authorities have extended the ban on 3G-4G internet till January 22.

According Kashmir Media Service, the ban on high speed internet in IIOJK adds to Kashmiris' hardships, miseries and difficulties.

Earlier an order issued by the Principal Secretary, Home, Shaleen Kabrra while quoting so-called security concerns reads: "Certain restrictions have been placed on access to high speed mobile data connectivity to curb uploading, downloading and circulation of provocative videos and defeat the nefarious designs of the forces within and from across the border to create narrative by running a disinformation campaign."It is worth mentioning here that IIOJK is without proper internet for the past 17 months now.

Related Topics

India Internet Mobile Jammu January Border Media From

Recent Stories

Franchises complete retention, release and trade p ..

8 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 9 January 2021

51 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

CIS Observers Say Kyrgyzstan Ready for Sunday's Pr ..

10 hours ago

PDM long-march to end in futility: Governor Punjab ..

10 hours ago

Governor Punjab signs summaries of various univers ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.