UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Banana-eating Performance Artist Was 'hungry'

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 07:40 AM

Banana-eating performance artist was 'hungry'

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :Performance artist David Datuna waited two hours until "I was hungry" before eating a pricey banana artwork in Miami, he explained with laughter on Monday after returning to New York.

"It's the first time one artist eats art of another artist," he said in a mirth-filled press conference.

The Tbilisi-born Datuna, who has lived in New York for 22 years, shook up the Art Basel Florida modern art show Saturday when he ate the real banana that had been plastered to the wall as part of a work by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan.

The work had been sold for $120,000.

In spite of the price, "it tasted like a regular banana," Datuna said.

Datuna added that he didn't need the publicity. But he basked in his latest exploit, boasting that a video of his "performance" had generated 40,000 to 50,000 messages on Instagram, many of them congratulatory.

Georgian-born artist Datuna praised Cattelan, who is perhaps best known for his work "America," a toilet made of 18-carat gold.

Cattelan's ideas are "genius," said Datuna, who has never met the Italian.

"But I like also what I did." Datuna has previously shown works at the Smithsonian Institute's National Portrait Gallery in Washington and recently opened a gallery in Long Island City, New York.

In June 2017, shortly after President Donald Trump announced he would withdraw the US from the Paris climate agreement, Datuna created a work with Trump's name in dry ice on a Manhattan sidewalk.

The installation, titled "this too shall pass," gradually melted as New Yorkers gawked at the work.

Datuna said he has planned his next surprise for the Super Bowl, the National Football League championship on February 2, also in Miami.

Related Topics

Football Washington Trump Paris David Basel Manhattan Price Miami New York Florida February June 2017 Gold From Agreement Best Instagram

Recent Stories

New 40-minute residency service launched

6 hours ago

ASF 2019: Arab World’s unemployment rate is maj ..

6 hours ago

Al Dhafra Festival to showcase cultural and herita ..

7 hours ago

UAE is fully committed to noble values of toleranc ..

7 hours ago

Al Bowardi and Estonian Defence Minister discuss d ..

8 hours ago

WADA Bans Russia From Major Global Sporting Events ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.