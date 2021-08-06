UrduPoint.com

Band Of Merry Nudists Anger Locals In Robin Hood Forest

Umer Jamshaid 49 seconds ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 06:10 PM

London, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Nude ramblers are leaving regular visitors to Sherwood Forest hot under the collar, with naked sightings now an "everyday" occurence in the famed home of English outlaw Robin Hood.

One unimpressed regular has launched a petition to demand that Nottinghamshire County Council and the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB), which run the nature reserve, "stop promoting nudity" in the ancient wood.

"In recent times, nudists have started walking around here, sometimes in groups of up to 12 men," said petition organiser Robert Robinson.

"My wife used to regularly jog around the forest, but stopped when she came across this group of men," he added, explaining she had been "confronted by a naked man in the bushes who was 'self-gratifying' himself as she went by.

" Sightings of naked ramblers are now an everyday occurence, he added, blaming the RSPB for saying that nudists are welcome.

"There is no need to walk about naked. Clothes do not stop you enjoying the forest," he said.

The ancient forest in central England is home to the 1,000 year-old Major Oak tree, which, according to legend, was Robin Hood's main hideout.

The heroic outlaw, accompanied by Maid Marian and his band of Merry Men, is said to have robbed the rich and given to the poor, outwitting his nemesis the Sheriff of Nottingham.

