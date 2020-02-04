UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bandits Kill 11 Villagers In Northern Nigeria

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 11:40 PM

Bandits kill 11 villagers in northern Nigeria

Kano, Nigeria, Feb 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :Armed bandits have killed 11 people in separate attacks in northern Nigeria, a community leader and residents said Tuesday.

In the first incident on Monday, six vigilantes were killed when gunmen invaded Kakangi village in the restive Birnin Gwari area of Kaduna state.

The vigilantes had intercepted the gunmen with a large herd of cattle they stole from nearby Niger state, the sources said.

"The cattle rustlers killed six vigilantes in a gunfight to reclaim the stolen herd," Abdullahi Bature, a spokesman for the traditional chief of Birnin Gwari, told AFP.

"The vigilantes mobilised and engaged the cattle rustlers in a fight to reclaim the cows," but were over-powered, said resident Abdullahi Sara.

Separately on the same day, around 100 motorcycle-riding gunmen stormed several villages in neighbouring Zamfara state, shooting and looting homes before setting them ablaze, said witnesses.

The bandits attacked Yar Talata village where they killed four residents and moved to neighbouring Dan-Fili where they shot dead one person, they said.

"They rode into our village around 5:00 pm shooting indiscriminately. They killed four people," Yar Talata resident Sahabi Ummaru told AFP.

The gang moved to Dan-Fili, killing one person, before raiding five other neighbouring villages, he said.

"We returned to our homes later and buried the five people they killed," added another resident who gave his name as Bube.

Farming communities in Zamfara state as well as Birnin Gwari in nearby Kaduna state have been repeatedly attacked by criminal gangs who steal cattle and kidnap villagers for ransoms.

The gangs usually launch attacks from the vast Rugu forest which straddles Zamfara, Kaduna, Katsina and Niger states.

Most communities have formed vigilante groups to fight the bandits.

Even the deployment of troops has failed to end the activities of the bandits, prompting the authorities to offer amnesty them in exchange for a fragile peace.

Related Topics

Dead Exchange Katsina Kaduna Same Niger Nigeria Criminals From

Recent Stories

Reduction in current account deficit big success o ..

4 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed attends celebration of first an ..

58 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed attends celebration of first an ..

58 minutes ago

UAE leaders condole Kenyan President on death of D ..

58 minutes ago

UAE leaders condole Kenyan President on death of D ..

58 minutes ago

Name of ‘Public Transport Corporation - Ajman Go ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.