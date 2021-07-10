Bandits kill 35 villagers in northwest Nigeria: police

Kano, Nigeria, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :Armed cattle thieves have killed at least 35 people in five villages in northwest Nigeria's Zamfara state, police said Saturday, in the latest violence in the restive region.

"Thirty-five people were killed by the bandits in the five villages," state police spokesman Mohammed Shehu told AFP. Local residents however said up to 43 villagers were killed in the attack late Thursday.