Bangkok To Reopen For Vaccinated Tourists In October

Fri 10th September 2021

Bangkok to reopen for vaccinated tourists in October

Bangkok, Sept 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :Thailand plans to reopen Bangkok to fully vaccinated visitors in October, officials said Friday, as the kingdom seeks to salvage a tourism industry hammered by the pandemic.

Before covid, tourism made up a fifth of Thailand's national income but severe travel curbs imposed to fight the virus saw the usual flood of foreign visitors dwindle to almost nothing, contributing to the economy's worst performance in over 20 years.

The kingdom is pressing ahead with plans to reopen despite a deadly third wave of infections, driven by the delta variant.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand said that from October 1, fully jabbed foreign travellers will be able to visit Bangkok and four other provinces without undergoing two weeks' hotel quarantine.

