Bangladesh 74-2 After Following On 385 Behind N.Zealand

January 11, 2022

Bangladesh 74-2 after following on 385 behind N.Zealand

Christchurch, New Zealand, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :Bangladesh stalled New Zealand's charge to wrap up the second Test early as they reached 74 for two at lunch on day three in Christchurch on Tuesday.

With two days and two sessions remaining, they are still 321 runs in arrears.

Bangladesh were forced to follow-on after being all out in the final over the previous day for 126 in reply to New Zealand's imposing 521.

In a steadier start to their second innings the Bangladesh opening pair put on 27 for the first wicket, having been five down at the same stage first time around.

Shadman islam, who opened the day with a four off the gloves from Tim Southee's first delivery, reached 21 before edging a leg-side delivery from Kyle Jamieson and wicketkeeper Tom Blundell took a fine one-handed diving catch.

In his following over, Jamieson found the edge of Najmul Hossain Shanto's bat but the chance was dropped by Daryl Mitchell at third slip.

Shanto batted briskly to reach 29 when he faced a barrage of short deliveries from Neil Wagner and eventually could not resist attempting a pull shot and was caught by Trent Boult on the boundary.

Debutant Mohammad Naim, who made a five-ball duck in the first innings, was unbeaten on 15 off 81 deliveries at lunch with Mominul Haque on two.

