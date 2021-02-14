UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bangladesh 78-3 In 2nd Test Run Chase Against West Indies

Sumaira FH 20 seconds ago Sun 14th February 2021 | 01:50 PM

Bangladesh 78-3 in 2nd Test run chase against West Indies

Dhaka, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :West Indies spinners struck back Sunday to leave Bangladesh on 78-3 at tea on the fourth day as they chased 231 to win the second Test.

Skipper Mominul Haque was at the crease on two after Rahkeem Cornwall dismissed Najmul Hossain on the last ball of the session.

Opener Tamim Iqbal hit a quickfire 50 and put on 59 with Soumya Sarkar (13) before West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite removed both.

Soumya fell on Brathwaite's first delivery of the innings. The ball took a deflection off wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva's gloves before being taken by Cornwall at slip.

Tamim raced to his fifty off 43 balls -- including nine fours -- before giving Shayne Moseley a catch at short cover.

Taijul islam earlier finished on 4-36 while Nayeem Hasan took 3-34 as Bangladesh bowled out the West Indies for 117 in their second innings.

Bangladesh took seven wickets for 76 runs in little over a session on the fourth day after the tourists resumed on 41-3.

The West Indies won the first Test by three wickets to lead the two-match series 1-0.

Related Topics

Bangladesh Cornwall Lead Mominul Haque Soumya Sarkar Tamim Iqbal Sunday

Recent Stories

New Zealand imposes 3-day lockdown on Auckland

1 hour ago

UAE Press: &#039;Thrive in Abu Dhabi&#039; is a sm ..

3 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 108 million

3 hours ago

Brazil announces 44,299 new COVID-19 cases

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 14, 2021 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.