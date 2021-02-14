Bangladesh 78-3 in 2nd Test run chase against West Indies

Dhaka, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :West Indies spinners struck back Sunday to leave Bangladesh on 78-3 at tea on the fourth day as they chased 231 to win the second Test.

Skipper Mominul Haque was at the crease on two after Rahkeem Cornwall dismissed Najmul Hossain on the last ball of the session.

Opener Tamim Iqbal hit a quickfire 50 and put on 59 with Soumya Sarkar (13) before West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite removed both.

Soumya fell on Brathwaite's first delivery of the innings. The ball took a deflection off wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva's gloves before being taken by Cornwall at slip.

Tamim raced to his fifty off 43 balls -- including nine fours -- before giving Shayne Moseley a catch at short cover.

Taijul islam earlier finished on 4-36 while Nayeem Hasan took 3-34 as Bangladesh bowled out the West Indies for 117 in their second innings.

Bangladesh took seven wickets for 76 runs in little over a session on the fourth day after the tourists resumed on 41-3.

The West Indies won the first Test by three wickets to lead the two-match series 1-0.