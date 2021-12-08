Bangladesh 87 all out in second Pakistan Test

Dhaka, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :Bangladesh were all out for 87 in their first innings of the rain-hit second Test against Pakistan on the final day at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Sajid Khan finished with 8-42 as the hosts added just 11 runs for their remaining three wickets after resuming on 76-7 in reply to Pakistan's 300-4 declared.