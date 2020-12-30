UrduPoint.com
Bangladesh Approves 8th Five Year Plan, Eyes Over 8 Pct Economic Growth

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 03:10 PM

Bangladesh approves 8th five year plan, eyes over 8 pct economic growth

DHAKA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Bangladesh's highest economic policy-making body has approved the country's eighth Five Year Plan for the period of July 2020 to June 2025.

It has also set a target to achieve 8.51 percent GDP growth in fiscal year 2024-25 (July 2024-June 2025) as part of the country's second Perspective Plan for 2021-2041.

The eighth Five Year Plan was approved on Tuesday at a meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

After the meeting, Planning Minister MA Mannan told the media that the five year plan will boost the efforts in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals as well, adding that Bangladesh will go one step forward in building a hunger-poverty free and prosperous country through the implementation of the plan.

