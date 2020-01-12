UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bangladesh Arrests Sufi Muslim Singer After Protests

Muhammad Irfan 53 seconds ago Sun 12th January 2020 | 05:10 PM

Bangladesh arrests Sufi Muslim singer after protests

Dhaka, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) :A top Bangladeshi Sufi folk singer was arrested under a controversial internet law that critics say is used to stifle free speech after alleged anti-Islam comments triggered protests, police said Sunday.

Shariat Sarker, 40, was detained in the central town of Mirzapur on Saturday, local police chief Saidur Rahman told AFP.

A cleric filed a case against Sarker over comments made at a show in December, and he was arrested under the Digital Security Act for "hurting the religious sentiment of Muslims," Rahman said.

Film of the show was uploaded to YouTube and more than 1,000 Muslim activists and clerics staged a rally to demand the singer's arrest.

Sarker could face up to 10 years in prison if found guilty at trial.

Journalists and right activists say the Digital Security Act passed in 2018 is a serious threat to freedom of expression in the nation of 168 million people.

Under the Act, anyone can face a life jail term for "propaganda" against the nation and up to 10 years for digital content that "hurts religious sentiments" or "creates unrest".

Odhikar, a rights group, reported at least 29 arrests last year under the law.

Sarker is well known among the tens of millions of Sufi followers in rural Bangladesh. Music expert Saymon Zakaria said folk singers regularly take liberties when interpreting Islamic legends in a way that may not reflect the official version.

"There should not be literal interpretations of what is said during a performance. Folk singers must have freedom of expression," Zakaria said.

Despite holding a prominent place in Bangladesh's history, more than a dozen Sufi leaders and followers have been killed in recent years by extremist Islamist groups who consider them heretics.

Related Topics

Internet Police Bangladesh Music Jail Mirzapur May December Sunday 2018 YouTube Muslim Top Million

Recent Stories

US committed to regional political stability, ener ..

11 minutes ago

New Indonesian Embassy inaugurated in Abu Dhabi

41 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Law on Emirate’s 2020 gener ..

56 minutes ago

Virgin Hyperloop One announces technology can be p ..

56 minutes ago

AIM 2020 organises competitions in 72 countries to ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Fund for Development inks loan agreement ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.