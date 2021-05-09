UrduPoint.com
Bangladesh Bans Entry Of Passengers From Nepal

Umer Jamshaid 18 hours ago Sun 09th May 2021 | 05:00 PM

DHAKA, May 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) --:The Bangladeshi government has banned the entry of passengers from Nepal on Sunday as its neighbouring countries including India are reeling from a deadly second coronavirus wave.

Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) made the announcement in a circular, saying no passenger from Nepal will be allowed to enter Bangladesh from Monday to limit the spread of the COVID-19.

Bangladesh on Saturday detected its first cases of a highly infectious coronavirus variant first identified in India, weeks after it imposed a ban on the entry of travellers from India via land ports on April 25.

The air travel between the two countries was suspended from April 14 following a steep rise in COVID-19 infections in India.

After weeks of suspension due to COVID-19 pandemic, international flight operations to and from Bangladesh resumed in a limited scale on May 1.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

