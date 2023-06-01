UrduPoint.com

Bangladesh Bans First-class Travel For Gov't Employees

Sumaira FH Published June 01, 2023 | 02:40 PM

DHAKA, June 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :The Bangladeshi government has issued a directive banning first-class travel for all government employees till further notice.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Wednesday signed a directive in this regard, her Press Wing said in a statement.

To combat the COVID-19 pandemic impacts as well as the global economic crisis, the government adopted the austerity measures.

As part of the multifaceted measures to rationalize government expenditure, Bangladesh in November last year banned foreign travels of all public employees until further notice.

However, in March this year some of the restrictions on expenditure were relaxed.

