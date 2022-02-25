UrduPoint.com

Bangladesh Beat Afghanistan By 88 Runs To Win ODI Series

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 25, 2022 | 06:40 PM

Chittagong, Bangladesh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :Bangladesh trounced Afghanistan by 88 runs in the second one-day international to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on Friday.

Opener Liton Das struck 136 off 126 balls and Mushfiqur Rahim added 86 off 93 balls to guide Bangladesh to 306-4 before two wickets each from Taskin Ahmed (2-31) and Shakib Al Hasan (2-38) helped them bowl out Afghanistan for 218 in 45.1 overs.

Bangladesh won Wednesday's first match of the series by four wickets.

The third and final match will be held on Monday at the same ground.

