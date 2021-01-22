UrduPoint.com
Bangladesh Beat West Indies By Seven Wickets To Win Series

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 06:20 PM

Bangladesh beat West Indies by seven wickets to win series

Dhaka, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Bangladesh beat West Indies by seven wickets in the second one-day international on Friday to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Mehidy Hasan took a career best 4-25 as Bangladesh bowled out West Indies for 148 runs in 43.

4 overs after West Indies skipper Jason Mohammed won the toss and elected to bat first.

Skipper Tamim Iqbal then hit 50 off 76 balls and Shakib Al Hasan made an unbeaten 43 to steer the home side to 149-3 in 33.2 overs.

Bangladesh won Wednesday's first match by six wickets. The final game is in Chittagong on Monday.

