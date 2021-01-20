UrduPoint.com
Bangladesh Beat West Indies By Six Wickets In First ODI

Wed 20th January 2021

Bangladesh beat West Indies by six wickets in first ODI

Dhaka, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Shakib Al Hasan took four wickets for just eight runs in a stunning international comeback Wednesday as Bangladesh beat the West Indies by six wickets in their the first one-day international in Dhaka.

Shakib, playing his first ODI after a one-year ban, helped Bangladesh bowl out a weakened West Indies for 122 in just 32.

2 overs.

In reply, the home side reached 125-4 in 33.5 overs, with skipper Tamim Iqbal hitting 44 off 69 balls.

Kyle Mayers top-scored for the West Indies with 40, while debutant Hasan Mahmud claimed 3-28 for Bangladesh.

Debutant left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein impressed with the ball for the visitors, taking 3-26.

The second ODI of the three-match series is on Friday.

