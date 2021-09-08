UrduPoint.com

Bangladesh Bowl Out New Zealand For 93 In Fourth T20

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 05:41 PM

Bangladesh bowl out New Zealand for 93 in fourth T20

Dhaka, Sept 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :Spinner Nasum Ahmed and fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman claimed four wickets each as Bangladesh skittled out New Zealand for 93 in 19.3 overs in the fourth Twenty20 international in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Nasum picked up a career-best four for 10 while Mustafizur finished with four for 12 after the visitors elected to bat first at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium.

Will Young top-scored for New Zealand, with 46 off 48 balls, before he was dismissed by Mustafizur in the final over.

Bangladesh lead the five-match series 2-1. The hosts won the first two matches while New Zealand took Sunday's third game.

