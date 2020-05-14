UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bangladesh Builds Mega Field Hospital As Virus Outbreak Worsens

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 10:20 AM

Bangladesh builds mega field hospital as virus outbreak worsens

Dhaka, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :Bangladesh has prepared a huge field hospital in three weeks to treat coronavirus patients in an attempt to fight the intensifying outbreak in the country.

The South Asian nation has reported nearly 18,000 infections and 269 deaths from COVID-19 despite a countrywide lockdown, but critics say the numbers are far lower than the true virus figures because of insufficient testing.

Only a handful of state-run hospitals in Bangladesh are currently treating coronavirus patients, and officials are hoping the new 2,084-bed facility in the capital Dhaka will help ease pressure on the country's healthcare infrastructure.

"If we can manage necessary manpower, we will be able to provide much better service in this isolation centre," the hospital's director Ehsanul Haq told AFP on Wednesday, referring to the more than 4,000 healthcare workers needed before it can start operations.

The 2,084-bed Bashundhara Convention Centre Grid Hospital (BCCGH) comprises three convention centres and a large temporary structure at a 2.5 million square-foot compound lent by the Bashundhara Group, one of the largest private companies in Bangladesh.

With fears rising in Bangladesh about a massive spike in cases, the hospital's ability to more than double its capacity to 5,000 beds is likely to prove useful to authorities.

The project's executive engineer Masudul Alam said it was inspired by the makeshift hospitals built at breakneck speed in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, where the coronavirus first emerged late last year before spreading around the world.

Alam said 250 people "worked 24/7" to help build the 290 million taka ($3.4 million) facility in three weeks.

Related Topics

World Bangladesh China Dhaka Wuhan From Asia Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 14 May 2020

11 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Sheikha Fatima orders distribution of Iftar meals ..

9 hours ago

Masks made by inmates distributed to workers, heal ..

9 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid grants Golden Visa to 212 DHA ..

9 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Emergency and Crisis Committee inaugurat ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.