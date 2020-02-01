UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bangladesh Capital Awash With Plastic-coated Posters

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 01st February 2020 | 08:40 AM

Bangladesh capital awash with plastic-coated posters

Dhaka, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2020 ) :Dhaka is awash with millions of plastic-laminated campaign posters ahead of elections in the Bangladeshi capital, and environmentalists are up in arms.

These posters -- of which there are an estimated 304 million -- will likely end up in sewers, rivers and canals, says activist Sharif Jamil.

"If they are burnt, they will pollute the air," he adds.

The city's air quality has been ranked one of the worst in the world.

"The posters will take 400 years to decompose," says Jamil, who is general secretary of the Bangladesh Environment Movement, a campaign group.

Each contains about two grammes of polypropylene plastic, according to the Environment and Social Development Organisation (ESDO).

Spokesman Hossain Shahriar told AFP the plastics were non-biodegradable and non-recyclable.

"We will be choking under these plastics since we don't have proper recycling mechanisms in the city," he said.

Bangladesh's High Court last week ordered a halt to the production, display and disposal of plastic-laminated posters for the mayoral and council elections, which take place on Saturday.

But to no avail. Black-and-white posters continue to festoon the streets and parks of the congested, cacophonous metropolis of 18 million people.

Manjur Hossain, head of Dhaka City Corporation's waste management department, said they would deal with the waste after the polls.

"We will separately manage it," he told AFP.

Related Topics

World Bangladesh Dhaka Million Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

8 hours ago

Almost 50 Palestinians Injured in Clashes With Isr ..

8 hours ago

Worker killed in collapse of Russian sports comple ..

8 hours ago

Etihad continues flights to China, suspends Beijin ..

9 hours ago

Etihad continues flights to China, suspends Beijin ..

9 hours ago

Hamdan bin Zayed visits Al Faziya Reserve

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.