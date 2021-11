Bangladesh choose to bat in first Pakistan Test

Chittagong, Bangladesh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :Bangladesh on Friday won the toss and chose to bat in the first of two Tests against Pakistan in Chittagong.

Bangladesh gave a first cap to Yasir Ali while Abdullah Shafique will make his debut for the visitors.

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (capt), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan, Faheem Ashraf, Nauman Ali, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sajid Khan Bangladesh: Shadman islam, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque (capt), Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Yasir Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Abu Jayed, Ebadot Hossain, Saif Hassan Umpires: Michael Gough (ENG), Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid Saikat (BAN)tv umpire: Gazi Sohel (BAN)Match referees: Neeyamur Rashid (BAN)