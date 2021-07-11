UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bangladesh Close To Victory After Taking Four Wickets

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 11th July 2021 | 04:10 PM

Bangladesh close to victory after taking four wickets

Harare, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :Bangladesh took four wickets in the first session on Sunday to move closer to victory over Zimbabwe on the final day of a one-off Test at Harare sports Club.

Needing a world-record 477 fourth-innings runs to win when they batted a second time from Saturday, Zimbabwe moved from 140-3 overnight to 174-7 at lunch with Donald Tiripano and Victor Nyauchi at the crease.

Tiripano made 27 off 85 balls, including three fours, while Nyauchi scored two from the 25 deliveries he faced.

Earlier, new cap Dion Myers fell for 26 with his chip to short midwicket off the bowling of Mehidy Hasan Miraz snapped up by Shadman islam.

Myers' 88-ball stand was unusual as he struck two sixes but not a single four.

The departure of Myers triggered a collapse with his wicket one of four to fall within 18 balls for the addition of 32 runs.

Timycen Maruma and Roy Kaia were both trapped leg before for ducks and wicketkeeper Regis Chakabva made just one before being bowled by Taskin Ahmed.

Brief scoresBangladesh 468 and 284-1 dec. vs Zimbabwe 276 and 176-7 (B. Taylor 92, D. Tiripano 27 not out, D. Myers 26; Mehidy Hasan Miraz 3-52, Taskin Ahmed 3-54)

Related Topics

Bangladesh Zimbabwe Taskin Ahmed Roy Kaia Harare Sports Club December Sunday From

Recent Stories

Ammar Al Nuaimi awards full scholarship to blind S ..

16 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,518 new COVID-19 cases, 1,490 reco ..

1 hour ago

UAE Ambassador to Austria participates in Arab Amb ..

2 hours ago

Arab Health and Medlab Middle East generates over ..

3 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives outgoing Luxembourg Am ..

3 hours ago

Masdar City developed ‘smart garden’ teaches k ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.