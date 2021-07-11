Bangladesh close to victory after taking four wickets

Harare, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :Bangladesh took four wickets in the first session on Sunday to move closer to victory over Zimbabwe on the final day of a one-off Test at Harare sports Club.

Needing a world-record 477 fourth-innings runs to win when they batted a second time from Saturday, Zimbabwe moved from 140-3 overnight to 174-7 at lunch with Donald Tiripano and Victor Nyauchi at the crease.

Tiripano made 27 off 85 balls, including three fours, while Nyauchi scored two from the 25 deliveries he faced.

Earlier, new cap Dion Myers fell for 26 with his chip to short midwicket off the bowling of Mehidy Hasan Miraz snapped up by Shadman islam.

Myers' 88-ball stand was unusual as he struck two sixes but not a single four.

The departure of Myers triggered a collapse with his wicket one of four to fall within 18 balls for the addition of 32 runs.

Timycen Maruma and Roy Kaia were both trapped leg before for ducks and wicketkeeper Regis Chakabva made just one before being bowled by Taskin Ahmed.

Brief scoresBangladesh 468 and 284-1 dec. vs Zimbabwe 276 and 176-7 (B. Taylor 92, D. Tiripano 27 not out, D. Myers 26; Mehidy Hasan Miraz 3-52, Taskin Ahmed 3-54)