Bangladesh COVID-19 Cases, Deaths On Rise

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 06:50 PM

Bangladesh COVID-19 cases, deaths on rise

DHAKA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :The daily numbers of new COVID-19 cases and deaths have begun rising again in Bangladesh.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Monday reported 54 new fatalities, the most since May 9, and 3,050 fresh cases, the largest single-day count since April 27, taking the overall tally to 829,972 and death toll to 13,172.

The official data showed that 20,602 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.

The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 768,830 on Monday, including 2,564 new recoveries, said the DGHS.

According to the official data, the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.59 percent and the current recovery rate is 92.63 percent.

Bangladesh recorded the highest daily new cases of 7,626 on April 7 and the highest number of deaths of 112 on April 19.

