Bangladesh COVID-19 Cases Rise To 381,275, Death Toll Reaches 5,577

Tue 13th October 2020 | 03:30 PM

Bangladesh COVID-19 cases rise to 381,275, death toll reaches 5,577

DHAKA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Bangladesh reported 1,537 new COVID-19 cases and 22 new deaths on Tuesday, making the tally at 381,275 and the death toll at 5,577, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

The official data showed that 13,815 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.

The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 295,873 including 1,482 new recoveries on Tuesday, said the DGHS.

According to the official data, the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.46 percent and the current recovery rate is 77.60 percent.

Bangladesh recorded the highest daily new cases of 4,019 on July 2 and the highest number of deaths of 64 on June 30.



