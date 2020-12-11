UrduPoint.com
Bangladesh COVID-19 Cases Rise To 487,849, Death Toll Reaches 6,986

Fri 11th December 2020

DHAKA, Dec. 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :Bangladesh reported 1,884 new COVID-19 cases and 19 new deaths on Friday, bringing the tally to 487,849 and death toll to 6,986, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

The official data showed that 16,323 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.

The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 414,318, including 3,866 new recoveries on Friday, said the DGHS.According to the official data, the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.43 percent and the current recovery rate is 84.93 percent.

Bangladesh recorded the highest daily new cases of 4,019 on July 2 and the highest number of 64 deaths on June 30.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

