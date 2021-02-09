Bangladesh COVID-19 cases rise to 538,765, death toll reaches 8,229

DHAKA, Feb. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Bangladesh reported 387 new COVID-19 cases and eight new deaths on Tuesday, making the tally at 538,765 and the death toll at 8,229, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

The official data showed that 14,468 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.

The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 484,573 including 642 new recoveries on Tuesday, said the DGHS.According to the official data, the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.53 percent and the current recovery rate is 89.94 percent.