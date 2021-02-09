UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bangladesh COVID-19 Cases Rise To 538,765, Death Toll Reaches 8,229

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 05:10 PM

Bangladesh COVID-19 cases rise to 538,765, death toll reaches 8,229

DHAKA, Feb. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Bangladesh reported 387 new COVID-19 cases and eight new deaths on Tuesday, making the tally at 538,765 and the death toll at 8,229, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

The official data showed that 14,468 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.

The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 484,573 including 642 new recoveries on Tuesday, said the DGHS.According to the official data, the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.53 percent and the current recovery rate is 89.94 percent.

Related Topics

Bangladesh

Recent Stories

Special Olympics UAE nominates National Ambulance ..

23 seconds ago

Video of horse trading during 2018 Senate election ..

13 minutes ago

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

6 minutes ago

Mid February to mid March best suitable time for B ..

6 minutes ago

Russian-German Board Chair Estimates Harm From Nor ..

6 minutes ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.