Bangladesh COVID-19 cases rise to 548,549 death toll reaches 8,435

DHAKA, Mar 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Bangladesh reported 619 new COVID-19 cases and seven new deaths on Thursday, bringing the tally to 548,549 and death toll to 8,435, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

The official data showed that 15,985 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.

The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 500,468, including 841 new recoveries on Thursday, said the DGHS.

According to the official data, the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.54 percent and the current recovery rate is 91.23 percent.

Bangladesh recorded the highest daily new cases of 4,019 on July 2 and the highest number of 64 deaths on June 30 last year.