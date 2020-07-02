Bangladesh COVID-19 cases surpass 150,000 mark, with biggest daily jump

(@FahadShabbir)

DHAKA, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bangladesh Thursday surpassed 150,000 as 4,019 new cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours, the biggest daily jump since March 8.

Senior Health Ministry official Nasima Sultana said in a briefing Thursday afternoon that "4,019 new COVID-19 positive cases and 38 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.

" "The number of confirmed infections in the country totaled 153,277 while fatalities stood at 1,926," she said.

According to the official, 18,362 samples were tested in the last 24 hours in labs across the country.

She said the total number of recovered patients in the country now stands at 66,442 including 4,334 on Thursday.

Bangladesh recorded previous highest 4,014 cases in a 24-hour period on June 29. The country reported the highest 64 deaths of COVID-19 patients in a day on June 30.