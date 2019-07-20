UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bangladesh Cricketers Arrive In Sri Lanka Under High Security

Muhammad Irfan 18 seconds ago Sat 20th July 2019 | 10:40 PM

Bangladesh cricketers arrive in Sri Lanka under high security

Colombo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2019 ) :The Bangladesh cricket team arrived in Sri Lanka amid tight security on Saturday, the first foreign sporting side to visit the island since the deadly Easter attacks earlier this year.

More than 250 people were killed in the April 21 bombings targeting hotels and churches that were claimed by Islamist militants, and Sri Lanka has been under a state of emergency since.

The Bangladesh team was provided with a level of security usually reserved for visiting state dignitaries, with additional deployments at their hotel and armed guards for their motorcade.

"We have special security arrangements at match venues too," a police official told AFP.

Bangladesh will play three one-day internationals on July 26, 28 and 31 at the Premadasa International Stadium in Colombo.

Sri Lanka had previously expected New Zealand to be the first foreign sporting visit. The Kiwis arrive next month to play two Tests and three Twenty20 matches.

The first Test against New Zealand will be played in Galle starting August 14, and the second will begin on August 22 at Colombo's P. Sara stadium.

The three T20s will be played on August 31, September 2 and September 6.

Related Topics

Cricket Militants Police Bangladesh Sri Lanka Hotel Visit Galle Colombo April July August September New Zealand

Recent Stories

GDMO discusses future of e-sports sector with orga ..

1 hour ago

Team Abu Dhabi’s reigning XCAT World champions f ..

3 hours ago

UAE Pavilion at Expo 2019 Beijing among top best f ..

3 hours ago

UAE crowned continental champions at 4th Jiu-Jitsu ..

3 hours ago

China-UAE trade reaches $11.2b in 2019 Q1, up by 1 ..

3 hours ago

WWF-Pakistan organizes Regional Workshop on Integr ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.