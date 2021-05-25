Bangladesh crush Sri Lanka in 2nd ODI to clinch series

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Dhaka, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Mustafizur Rahman claimed three wickets each as Bangladesh thrashed Sri Lanka by 103 runs in a rain-hit second one-day international to clinch the series on Tuesday.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim hit 125 to steer Bangladesh, who recorded their first series win over Sri Lanka across formats, to 246 all out in 48.

1 overs after they elected to bat in Dhaka.

Sri Lanka managed just 141-9 in the tourists' revised chase of 245 in 40 overs as Bangladesh took an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Shakib Al Hasan also took two wickets in a match that was interrupted three times by rain.

The third ODI is on Friday at the same venue.