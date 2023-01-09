UrduPoint.com

Bangladesh Declared Free From Toxic DDT Pesticide

Sumaira FH Published January 09, 2023 | 03:10 PM

DHAKA, Jan. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) --:Bangladesh has been declared free from dangerous Dichlorodiphenyltrichloroethane pesticide, commonly known as DDT pesticide.

Bangladeshi Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Md Shahab Uddin made the announcement at a press conference on Sunday.

The press briefing came after Bangladesh's successful removal of 500 tons of DDT from a medical sub-depot in Chattogram city, some 242 km southeast of the capital Dhaka, in December last year.

According to the World Health Organization, DDT is a persistent organic pollutant (POP), a chemical that can have significant negative effects on both human health and the environment.

Bangladesh imported 500 metric tons (500,000 kg) of the pesticide in 1985 to control malaria-carrying mosquitos. Upon arrival, it was put into a government compound in the Agrabad district in Chattogram city. Over the years, many of the boxes and bags have disintegrated, leaving exposed piles of the white DDT powder.

